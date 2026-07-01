Rapturous welcome expected for Bafana at OR Tambo on Thursday

The OR Tambo International Airport is expected to come to a standstill when Bafana Bafana arrive back home from the 2026 World Cup in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Bafana are expected to disembark to a heroes’ welcome after they rewrote history books when they reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in the existence of the South African senior national team.

Under coach Hugo Broos, the South Africans excelled at the tournament, breaking records and making a strong impression on the world. They were finally knocked out of the tournament by Canada in the last 32 of the competition on Sunday night.

Reads a statement from Safa media: “We departed from Los Angeles, USA, today (Tuesday), and we should arrive at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, on Thursday morning at around 05h30am.”

Admirable group stage fight

Bafana applied themselves admirably in the group stages, where they registered a loss, a draw, and a win. They played in the opening ceremony against Mexico, where they were smacked 2-0 by the co-hosts, and attracted a lot of criticism and blame.

In the second match, Broos’ boys also fought well against the Czech Republic, and they were able to steal a draw and a much-needed point, which brought SA back into contention. Bafana’s midfield workhorse Teboho Mokoena scored the important penalty kick after Thapelo Maseko’s shot was blocked by the arm of a Czech defender.

In the final Group A match against South Korea, the South Africans did well to sustain the pressure from the Koreans in the opening stages. Late in the second half, Maseko won the hearts of the entire world when he sliced his shot past the goalkeeper, and the goal was enough to send Bafana to the second round for the first time in history.

The Bafana team and delegation are expected to get a rousing welcome when they emerge from arrivals at the airport. They have been showered with praise for their performance at the biggest stage in world football.

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