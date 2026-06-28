Record nine African teams reach Fifa World Cup Round of 32

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 3–1 victory over Uzbekistan capped a landmark tournament for African football — it made the Leopards the ninth team from the continent to reach the 2026 Fifa World Cup Round of 32.

From the initial list of 10 African teams, only Tunisia failed to advance beyond the group stage.

The feat underlines the continent’s growing influence in world football, with the possibility of more records to come in the knockout rounds.

From the latest group‑stage matches, Algeria and Ghana also booked their places in the next round.

The Desert Foxes secured progression with a 3–3 draw, going through as one of the eight best third‑placed teams.

Ghana, on the other hand, lost 2–1 to Croatia but earlier results meant they made it into the Round of 32.