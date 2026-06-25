SASCOC president applauds Bafana after historic feat at World Cup

The president of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), Barry Hendricks, has congratulated Bafana Bafana after they reached a big milestone and surpassed expectations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SASCOC is the umbrella body for all sporting codes in South Africa.

New role models

“We are not only proud, we are also over the moon over the results of the achievements of Bafana Bafana. We see this as another step in unifying the nation, and we also see new role models for our children and also for the future of our country and sports,” said Hendricks.

Hendricks added: “It is a privilege to watch that team of young men create opportunities for the sport of football in South Africa by ensuring that the beautiful game is not only appreciated but also entrenched into the heart of SA society. We wish the team the very best and more success in their campaign to win the FIFA World Cup trophy.

“We participate in sports to win accolades, and our hearts and minds are with Bafana Bafana. Good luck to the boys for their next match, and I am convinced that they will continue to make the country proud,” he added.

The SASCOC president was re-elected to his second term unopposed in late 2024.

He has served on the board for several years and had his presidency retained after securing an uncontested mandate to guide the national Olympic committee.

During his tenure, his leadership has focused heavily on guiding the country through Olympic Games preparations and championing South Africa’s historic bids for the 2036 and 2040 Olympic Games.

‘Difficult to explain what this feels like’

Meanwhile, SA coach Hugo Broos explained how difficult it is to express their happiness: “It is difficult to explain what this feels like. It is a fantastic experience. We played really well and created chances. Tactically, we did really well, and Korea Republic couldn’t find the spaces that they wanted.

“We scored the goal, and then it was 20 minutes with a very high heart rate. What we did in the last five years is amazing. When you work together for such a long time, there is a connection, and it is more than a relationship between coach and players; we have become friends. We just have to enjoy this,” Broos added.

Read More: ‘We gave an answer to all those big mouths’ – Hugo Broos

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