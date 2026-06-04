The 2026 World Cup Wonderkids Series: Desire Doue (France)

The new talisman of French football and a key performer with Paris Saint-Germain, the versatile Desire Doue has set his sights on starring at this coming World Cup.

As the World Cup draws closer, the spotlight is on some youngsters seemingly set to illuminate the beautiful game’s greatest tournament.

Date of birth: 8 March 2006

Teams: France and Paris Saint-Germain

International debut: 23 March 2025 v Croatia (aged 19)

Position: Attacking midfielder/winger

Strengths: Technique, versatility and creativity

Why Doue could be a World Cup sensation:

After France’s agonising penalty shoot-out defeat at the hands of Argentina in the Qatar 2022 final, the nation turned its attention to 2026, trying to identify Les Bleus’ potential successors to the likes of Raphael Varane, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann. Doue was just 17 at the time, but even though he had only just started out at Rennes, he had already shown enough for his name to feature heavily in conversations about future French stars.

Four years later, that precocious youngster has indeed blossomed into a star, just as many had predicted. Now an essential cog in the Paris Saint-Germain machine, Doue is thrilling fans across France and beyond with his unerring ability to shine in the biggest moments of all.

He followed up his brace in the Parisian giants’ 5-0 cruise past Inter Milan in the 2024-2025 Uefa Champions League final by claiming the Fifa Best Young Player Award presented by Panini at the Fifa Club World Cup 2025.

The PSG prodigy may only have six French caps to his name, but in his most recent outing for Les Bleus in March, he showed just how important he is likely to be in Didier Deschamps’ squad in North America by opening his international goalscoring account with two strikes in a 3-1 win over Colombia in Maryland.

The former Rennes man will now be looking to conquer the world with his French team-mates, who are likely to include fellow Parc des Princes favourites Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola, as well as the likes of Michael Olise and Kylian Mbappe.

The 20-year-old shone on the global stage and continued to belie his tender years as his performances across the States earned him the Fifa Best Young Player Award presented by Panini. Watch back some of his best moments here.

Doue’s magic moments

Enjoy highlights of the skill and spectacular goals that have made the PSG and France star one of the World Cup 2026’s players to watch.

Article from www.Fifa.com

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