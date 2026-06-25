‘We gave an answer to all those big mouths’ – Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Despite Bafana Bafana going all the way to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, outspoken coach Hugo Broos took a dig at his critics during his post-match press conference in Monterrey, Mexico.

Bafana beat South Korea 1-0 during their pulsating Group A final encounter on Thursday to advance to the knockout stages of the World Cup, for the first time ever.

Dribbling wizard Thapelo Maseko scored the winning goal of the match in the second half, finally putting one of his several chances in the back of the net.

‘I am very proud of the performance’

“I am very proud of the performance of my team and I think we gave an answer to all those big mouths of last week that thought we had to change some things and told us [technical team] what to do,” Broos said.

“But we did what we did … what I wanted to do, and this is the result. I am very happy for my group.”

Bafana finished the group as runners up with four points behind co-host Mexico, who finished on top with nine points.

South Africa will celebrate but quickly turn their focus to facing another one of the three co-hosts, Canada, at the Atlanta Stadium in the United States (US) on 28 June.

Reacting to the game itself and the overall performance of his team, the 74-year-old said his team played well and created several chances to kill the game in the first half.

‘Tactically, everyone did their job’

“I think we played a very good game and tactically everyone did their job. The difference with the previous games is that when we had the ball, we were dangerous and that was very important,” he said.

“We had very quick players on the pitch, and we used them very good. We found moments in the spaces, and then you need that goal.

“We had a lot of chances in the first half and what I said to the players during halftime is that they must continue to believe and play like they did.

“I told the boys that if they try to score the chances they create, then we should win the game and that happened,” Broos added.

Read More: Tears of joy as Bafana make history by advancing to World Cuo knockout stage for the first time

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