Fall in love with the Telkom March Big Deal

Johannesburg – Love is still in the air.

Stay connected to the ones you love whether you’re on-the-go or at home with 220GB of data for just R349PM X24 on SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless so you can stay connected to the ones you love.

Get 220 gigs of data so you can share all the feels with them via video call, share experiences via images on social media and more.

What will you get from the Telkom Big Deal?

Find a real connection with the Telkom SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless deal going for just R348PM x24. That’s 60GB Anytime Data + 160GB Night Surfer Data giving you a total of 220GB to enjoy the flexibility of being connected wherever you may be.

For safety reasons, we don’t get to see friends and family as we used to since the national lockdown, and at that at any level. Why not take advantage of Telkom’s March Big Deal and stay connected via video calls, social media and more.

Here’s what you get:

● 40GB Anytime data (Validity period 61 days)

● 40GB Night Surfer data (Midnight – 7am) (Validity period 31 days)

● Plus 20GB additional anytime data + 20GB additional night surfer data

● Plus additional 100GB Night Surfer bundle

● Out of bundle rate for data: R0.30 per MB

● Available on Telkom 2300MHz LTE/LTE-A network (Subject to coverage check)

● R99 Once-Off Activation Fee

● Standard Telkom SIM card

Due to the national lockdown we don’t get to see friends and family as we used to, so why not take advantage of Telkom’s March Big Deal and stay connected via video calls, social media and more.

Why the Big Deal?

Work from home, stream local and international shows on TelkomONE, play games online and more with a whopping 220GB per month when you get the March Big Deal. Night Surfer data means you get to binge series or movie marathons on Netflix or whatever tickles your fancy. Connect to seamless SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless connectivity with superfast internet for your mobile devices making sure you’re connected to monate anytime of the day, whether you’re at home, on-the-go.

When is it available?

Get your hands on this Big Deal from 1 to 28 March 2021, while stocks last!

Share the love with 220GB and enjoy fast internet speeds with a steady connection anywhere you may be with SmartBroadband 40GB Wireless for R348PM x24

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD