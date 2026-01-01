Eastern Cape welcomes 38 New Year’s Day babies by 10am

The Eastern Cape ushered in the New Year with both new life and renewed hope, as 38 babies were born across the province by 10am on New Year’s Day, while 69 new intern doctors officially began their medical journey at Frere Hospital.

Provincial acting social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta marked the symbolic double milestone during a visit to the East London hospital, describing the moment as a powerful reminder that beginnings often arrive together.

By mid-morning, 38 babies had been born, with 11 delivered by teenage mothers between the ages of 14 and 19, a statistic that casts a long shadow over the celebrations and underscores persistent social challenges.

Fanta acknowledged the contrast between joy and concern.

Supporting young women through motherhood

“While we celebrate the joy of new life, we must also acknowledge the challenges that come with it, especially for young mothers. It is crucial that we provide adequate resources and support systems to ensure that these young women can successfully navigate motherhood while continuing their education and personal development.”

The Department of Social Development, she said, remains committed to programmes focused on reproductive health education and responsible parenting, particularly among young people.

“We must equip our youth with the knowledge and skills they need to make informed choices. By doing so, we can help reduce the rates of teenage pregnancies and ensure that young mothers have access to the support they need,” Fanta added.

Calling on communities to play an active role, the MEC urged collective responsibility in supporting young families.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and we must all play our part in ensuring that these young families receive the support and love they need to thrive.”

Intern doctors to strengthen healthcare

Meanwhile, the cohort of intern doctors is expected to strengthen frontline healthcare delivery in a province where capacity and care must constantly wrestle with demand.

“We are thrilled to have these talented intern doctors join our healthcare system. Their energy, passion, and fresh perspectives are invaluable assets as we continue to strive for excellence in healthcare delivery. These young doctors will not only gain essential experience but will also contribute to the well-being of our communities,” said Fanta.

As the province steps into the New Year, the arrival of newborns and new doctors presents fragile beginnings paired with fresh expertise.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content