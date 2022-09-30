Hospitals that will be exempt from loadshedding

Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, announced on Friday that 37 hospitals across the country will be exempted from loadshedding.

This comes after several engagements with various stakeholders, including the Health Professions Council of SA, who called for this action.

The Department of Health said it would work on a plan to introduce an energy mix to shield public health facilities from the devastating power outages.

Earlier this week, Phaahla called on the government to exempt hospitals and health facilities from the continuous blackouts, as it affects the treatment and care that patients receive.

“The impact of loadshedding on the provision of healthcare services cannot be underestimated or overemphasized. While most public health facilities have backup power supply systems, including generators and uninterrupted power supply (UPS), these were not designed to reserve electricity for an extended period,” said Phaahla.

He said the majority of provinces have reported that their budgets for diesel are running out quicker, and generators are old and cannot power the entire facility.

“Generators have been proven not to adequately meet the increasing demands during loadshedding in health facilities, hence some hospitals are left without a choice and forced to switch off some critical areas, which now compromise patient care.”

The minister said there are two sets of areas of differentiation in power supply, the urban, which is mainly connected by municipalities, and the rural, mainly receives its electricity from Eskom.

“In cases of Eskom direct connection, they will directly exempt the facilities and in case of municipality connection, they will install a dedicated feeder line that kicks in to keep power in the facility once the municipality loadshedding schedule takes place,” he said.

He added that the department is considering a phased approach to investment in renewable energy through solar power installation at health facilities as part of the energy mix.

Here is the list of exempted hospitals provided by Phaahla:

Gauteng:

Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital

Helen Joseph Hospital

Steve Biko Academic Hospital

Pretoria West Hospital

Tshwane District Hospital

Mamelodi Regional Hospital

Bronkhorstspruit Hospital

Free State:

Pelonomi Regional Hosiptal

KwaZulu-Natal:

Harry Gwala Regional Hospital

Grey’s Hospital

Ladysmith Hospital

Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital

R K Khan Hospital

Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital

King Dinuzulu Hospital Complex

KwaZulu-Natal Children’s Hospital

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital

Osindisweni Hospital

St Aidan’s Hospital

Addington Hospital

Clairewood Hospital

Limpopo:

Polokwane Mankweng Hospital Complex

Lebowakgomo Hospital

Dilokong Hospital

Mecklenburg Hospital

Eastern Cape:

Frere Hospital

Elliot Hospital

Livingstone Port Elizabeth Hospital

Uitenhage Hospital

Western Cape:

Tygerberg Hospital

Mpumalanga:

Witbank Hospital

North West:

Rob Ferreira Hospital

Northern Cape:

No hospitals so far

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author