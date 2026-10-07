Nozipho Dlamini | I never thought cancer would happen to me, until it did

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For me, it is not simply another month on the health calendar. It is personal.

Four years ago, my life changed in a way I could never have imagined. I received the words every person fears hearing: “You have stage 3 inflammatory breast cancer.”

Inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) is a rare and aggressive type of invasive breast cancer in which cancer cells block the lymph vessels in the skin. This causes the breast to appear inflamed. It is harder to diagnose. It does not usually present in the same way as most breast cancers.

IBC often does not cause a breast lump and, in some cases, may not show up on a mammogram, as was the case with me. I had a mammogram and breast sonar twice within six months, yet no cancer was detected until I asked my GP to refer me to a specialist. I was then sent for a biopsy, and my worst nightmare was confirmed.

IBC also tends to grow and spread more quickly than other common types of breast cancer. In my case, by the time I was diagnosed, it had already spread to nearby lymph nodes and the skin.

When cancer becomes personal

Before my diagnosis, cancer was something I knew about in the abstract. I knew people who had fought it and wrote stories about them. I knew that breast cancer was common. I knew women were encouraged to examine their breasts and go for check-ups. But knowing something intellectually is very different from having cancer become part of your own life.

My journey took me through chemotherapy, surgery, radiation and many hospital admissions including weeks spent in ICU. It changed my body, my relationship with my health and, perhaps most importantly, my understanding of how precious time is when it comes to cancer.

The importance of early detection

That is why, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I want to speak directly to women: please do not wait until something is seriously wrong before you seek medical attention. Early detection matters.

A change in your breast should not be ignored simply because you are young, because you have no family history of cancer, because you are busy, or because you are hoping the change will disappear.

A lump, thickening, a change in the size or shape of the breast, changes to the nipple or skin, unusual discharge, or swelling in the armpit are among the changes that warrant medical assessment. Not every breast change is cancer. But you cannot determine that by yourself. You need to get it checked.

The Gauteng Department of Health identifies early detection followed by appropriate treatment as a critical strategy in reducing breast cancer mortality. The department also emphasises that women who notice changes in their breasts should report them promptly to a health facility for further assessment.

My message is not intended to frighten women. It is intended to encourage action, because one of the most difficult parts of my own journey was realising how quickly life can change when a diagnosis arrives.

Strengthening cancer care in Gauteng

And while my experience has been deeply personal, I have also come to appreciate the importance of having public healthcare institutions capable of providing specialised cancer services to women who need them.

In Gauteng, the provincial government has been investing in strengthening cancer diagnosis and treatment across its public health institutions. A significant development has been the establishment of the Breast Health Clinic at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, which was officially opened in February 2025.

The clinic operates in partnership between the Gauteng Department of Health, University of Witwatersrand and private companies, Barberry Group Holdings and Novartis South Africa. It was established to strengthen breast cancer detection, treatment and research and operates alongside the hospital’s existing breast and mammography services.

Why specialised facilities matter

For someone who has walked the cancer journey, facilities such as these matter enormously. Cancer care is not only about having a doctor who tells you that you have cancer. It is about having access to the investigations needed to establish a diagnosis, specialists who can determine the appropriate treatment, equipment to deliver that treatment and a multidisciplinary team supporting you through what can be one of the most frightening periods of your life.

Charlotte Maxeke has also been strengthening its oncology capacity. The hospital is home to the country’s largest radiation oncology unit, and Gauteng has been investing in additional equipment and capacity to improve access to treatment. The province has also been expanding radiation oncology services, with plans to increase the number of radiation centres from two to four.

The province’s cancer response extends beyond Charlotte Maxeke. Far East Rand Hospital, for example, opened a breast clinic providing screening and treatment services, including mammography, CT scans and treatment according to the patient’s stage, with patients requiring more advanced chemo-radiation referred to Charlotte Maxeke.

Gauteng has also invested substantially in cancer treatment infrastructure and equipment across its academic hospitals, including Charlotte Maxeke, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

A message of hope and action

These investments are important because the fight against cancer does not end with awareness. As a breast cancer survivor, I know that the word “cancer” can make the world suddenly feel as though it has stopped.

You may feel frightened. You may cry. You may struggle to sleep. You may wonder whether your life will ever be the same again. I know those feelings. But I also know that a diagnosis is not the end of your story.

My story did not end with the words “you have cancer”. I am still here, living, working and still have an opportunity to write this article. That is why I want every woman reading this to hear one simple message this October: Know your breasts. Pay attention to changes. Do not ignore something that does not feel or look right. And do not be afraid to seek medical help.

If something concerns you, go to your nearest health facility and get assessed, do not allow fear to delay you. And, most importantly, do not convince yourself that it cannot happen to you. I never imagined that it would happen to me either, but it did.

Early detection can give women an important opportunity to receive treatment before the disease becomes more advanced. During this Breast Cancer Awareness Month, let us move beyond wearing pink. Let us turn awareness into action.