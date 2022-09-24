SA has highest number of foetal alcohol syndrome cases

The community of Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal, which has an alarming rate of babies born with foetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), has called on social workers to intervene.

Kokstad featured on the Department of Social Development’s 9-9-9 campaign that aims to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking alcohol during pregnancy. The campaign is important because South Africa has the highest number of children living with the disorder.

Explaining what FAS disorder is to the community of Kokstad, Dr Guru Kistnasamy from the Central Drug Authority, a body that oversees, monitors and evaluates the implementation of national drug master plan, said South Africa has the highest prevalence rate of the FAS disorder.

“Research indicates that at least 3-million of our population is affected by FAS disorder. Out of 187 countries, South Africa has the highest number of children living with the disorder,” said Kistnasamy, adding that the campaign should be taken to schools, health facilities and taverns.

Drinking during pregnancy puts the life of an infant at a risk. The symptoms of FAS include low body weight, poor coordination, hyperactive behavior, difficulty with attention, poor memory, difficulty in school (especially with math), learning disabilities, speech and language delays.

During the campaign, women vocalised their frustrations that lead them to drinking while pregnant. Yandisa Basi from Bhongweni in Kokstad said she drinks because she does not want a baby.

“I drink because I am extremely stressed. I fell pregnant by mistake and the father of my child has blocked me from communicating with him,” said Basi.

“I tried to terminate the baby but I was already three months pregnant. I need social workers to help me, because most of the time I drink to sleep my problems away.”

Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu said social workers and the police can play a huge role in eliminating the disorder.

“They need to be educated more about it so they can mitigate against it by teaching families, communities and holding those who are responsible for perpetuating the condition to account,” said Bogopane-Zulu.

