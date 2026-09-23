Health

Women are living longer, but chronic disease taking deadly toll

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Stats SA says diabetes remains the largest cause of death in SA/Handout via Xinhua

 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter 

  • The latest mortality data from Statistics South Africa tells two distinct stories about mortality in South Africa.
  • Women are living longer than men but are increasingly dying from chronic non-communicable diseases.
  • Men, meanwhile, continue to die younger and are far more likely to succumb to infectious diseases, violence, accidents and other non-natural causes.
  • In 2024, men accounted for 53.4% of all registered deaths, while women accounted for 46.6%.
  • The gap between the sexes was one of the widest recorded in recent years.

 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.