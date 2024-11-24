Shwashwi: A chance to gulp down dear drinks 

A chance to gulp down dear drinks

As thirsty as I was, I headed out to The Forum in Hyde Park, Joburg, just to see and get a feel of what the hype is about the new limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet. The venue was transferred into a high-altitude haven inspired by snowy mountain resorts and the elegance of après-ski culture.

The exclusive gathering invited Johannesburg’s high-net-worth consumers and esteemed guests to experience this newest masterpiece in a setting where opulence meets adventure.

Shwa must put it out there that she cannot afford such an expensive drink. While minding my own business having appetiser, I spotted former Kaya FM managing director Greg Maloka. Maloka what are you doing these days since your resignation in 2020, can you even afford that alcohol that you were drinking or were you a plus one to the event?

Siphiwe Tshabalala also seemed disinterested, the soccer legend sat in the corner the entire night talking to his wife over the phone, but at least he was not rude when fans were asking for pictures.

Shwa also spotted the likes of Blue Mbombo, Kim Jayde and Mich Mazibuko. Mich seems to be jumping from one brand to another like an undecided girl trying to find the perfect boyfriend.

