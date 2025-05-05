A healthy mind in a healthy body; ride on, merrily, kids\u00a0 Who would have thought that riding a bicycle could improve high school pupils\u2019 academic performance? Shwa was pleased to find that in Pella, grade 9 pupils at Morare High School had better academic results.\u00a0\u00a0 Apparently, they ride bicycles to school, which has reduced commuting time, resulting in higher attendance and matric exam participation. Shwa hopes whoever made this discovery is right since Shwa also believes that fitness is the route to improved mental health and academic achievement.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0