Shwashwi: A leap of faith for Mapimpi fan 

A leap of faith for Mapimpi fan

A wiseman once said, desperate times call for desperate measures. Shwa wasn’t taken aback this week when one desperate girl who goes by the name of Mbesi took to the streets and declared her undying love for Springboks winger, Makazole Mapimpi, and publicly asked him to marry her.

Shwa knows that it is only during a leap year when a woman is allowed, on February 29, to ask a man she loves to marry her but if you are as desperate as Mbesi you would ask any man to marry you, after all, December is around the corner, and Mapimpi’s wallet might come in handy.

