A vodka-soaked dream sold to our desperate daughters

The government, in a fit of bureaucratic panic that would be comical if it weren’t so tragically late, is now waving its limp pamphlet, warning young women not to fall for the shiny digital carrot dangled before them.

The carrot, in this case, is being offered by the likes of Cyan Boujee, a purveyor of fantasy, who recently peddled a two-year “skills programme” in Russia – a video now scrubbed from the internet. But what did they expect?

We preside over a kingdom of rusted dreams and broken promises, where a generation is born not into a world of work, but into a waiting room of perpetual nothingness.

Desperation is a helluva drug, and the high it provides makes a vodka-soaked “skills programme” in a foreign land seem like a rational career move. So, the authorities will “investigate”.

They will form a committee. They will draft a strongly worded memo. And all the while, the real story plays out not in parliament, but in the cramped bedrooms of a thousand townships.

We have failed our kids so utterly.

Shame on us.

