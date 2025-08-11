Abduction is missing something 

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
Does anyone believe that Mbalenhle Nkomo was kidnapped? Not on social media at least. She made headlines after allegedly being abducted for three days. She claimed to have been on her way to church for an all- night prayer, but did not return.  

The snag here is that her car was spotted in KZN at some point, but her alleged kidnappers decided to bring her back to Johannesburg when they realised that they had captured the wrong person.  

While her husband opened a missing person case, she has declined to open a criminal case.  

Oh Mbalenhle, we’re all happy that you are home safely, but how true is this story, my dear? Shwa is praying for your marriage. 

