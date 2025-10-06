Hot Mgosi

Advovo Motau, give us an encore

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – SEPTEMBER 25: Adv. Terry Motau at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry on Day 6 at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on September 25, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)