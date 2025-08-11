Amapiano lessons for Saudis

Former Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota, who stunned the entire Mzansi with his lucrative shock transfer move to Al-Ettifag in the Saudi Pro League at the beginning of the season, has been having a time of his life with his new teammates.

Nkota is always dancing and teaching them amapiano dance moves but they seem as stiff as lamp posts. This week, the cocomelon was spotted posing with DJ Shimza in Spain, where the Saudi club is having its off-season camp.

With Shimza in the area, you can expect a whole lot more dancing from the Bafana Bafana player.

