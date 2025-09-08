An amapiano cultural earthquake that must’ve woken up the underground gang!

Your gal Shwa is still buzzing from the electrifying Scorpion Kings Live with Friends concert that set Loftus Versfeld Stadium ablaze on Friday, August 29.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, the undisputed kings of amapiano, delivered a cultural earthquake that had over 50 000 fans losing their minds, and their voices, in Pretoria.

This wasn’t just a concert; it was a movement, a love letter to amapiano’s township roots and its global takeover!

From the moment the gates opened, the vibe was pure magic and the pre-show got the crowd hyped, but when the main show kicked off, honey, it was like the heavens opened!

Makhadzi stormed the stage with her Lekompo fire, setting the tone for a night of non-stop grooves. Then came the heavyweights: Young Stunna, Kamo Mphela (who, let’s be real, was born for the stage!), Njelic, Mawhoo, and even Nigerian superstar Davido, who dropped hits like Fall and Unavailable, blending Afrobeats with amapiano like a musical smoothie.

Shwashwi’s wig nearly flew off when Cassper Nyo-vest brought his hip-hop flair, and Sizwe Alakine (aka Reason) had the crowd in a frenzy with his introspective bars. The Scorpion Kings themselves took us on a nostalgic ride through their hits, paying tribute to fallen amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau.

Grab your tissues, it was emotional!

The production? Flawless, darling! The stage setup, lights, and sound were world-class, proving Maphorisa and Kabza aren’t just artists – they’re architects of a global sound. Shwashwi heard the crowd roar so loud it probably woke up the ancestors!

Social media was flooded with love, especially for Kamo Mphela, whose dance-heavy set had fans screaming. But it wasn’t all just vibes.

The event was a master class in impact, creating over 1 000 temporary jobs and empowering youth through the NYDA’s non-financial partnership. More than 100 unemployed young people got hands-on experience in event management, with 10 aspiring creatives scoring mentorships from industry bigwigs.

Maphorisa’s mom even opened the night with a prayer. Talk about keeping it real!

Shwa’s only gripe? The chaos in the crowd – stolen phones, lovers’ quarrels, and some folks wandering like headless chickens.

But let’s be honest, that’s just Mzansi keeping it spicy! The Scorpion Kings proved why amapiano is more than a genre; it’s a lifestyle.

If you missed it, darling, you missed a cultural moment.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content