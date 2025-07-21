An explosion of music, fashion, art and whiskey at the Kyalami circuit

Your gossip girl was buzzing at the Johnnie Walker AfroExchange at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit, and let me tell you, it was a night hotter than a Jozi summer, winter not withstanding! Hosted by the ever-fabulous Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, the event was a love letter to African creativity.

The music? Nigerian superstar BNXN had the crowd losing their minds with a performance so electric it could’ve powered the whole circuit. Then, DJ Maphorisa rolled through with an amapiano masterclass that had everyone moving like they were auditioning for a TikTok challenge.

And don’t get me started on Thukzin – his Afro-tech set was giving rave and ritual, blurring lines like a spiritual gym session. The decks were ablaze with Dope Caesar (NG) throwing genre-fluid fire, Shakes & Les keeping the 3step flames high, Tito M & Yuppe bringing their global banger Tshwala Bam to life,

Professor serving kwaito nostalgia, and Banques & DJ Venom representing hip-hop from every corner of the continent. Shwashwi’s feet are still recovering!

The bar? It was a whole experience, darlings! Bespoke Johnnie Walker cocktails were flowing, perfectly matching the curated beats and dripping visuals.

And the fashion?

Whew! Xzavier Zulu brought Lagos and Joburg’s fiercest street wear brands to the AfroExchange Fashion Ramp, strutting behind the bar like it was Paris Fashion Week. GALXBOY’s pop-up store was a hit, with guests customising classic tees with Johnnie Walker flair.

Now, let’s talk about the Flavour Station – Shwa was shook! Guests got to play mixologist, crafting their own Johnnie Walker cocktails under the watchful eyes of pros. And the Art Exchange? A masterpiece! South African street art legend Dirty Natives and Nigerian portrait king Saga (yes, the Big Brother Naija star) were painting live, turning the venue into a canvas of creativity.

DBN Gogo was there, owning her amapiano queen title, alongside Senzo Radebe from Shaka iLembe, Raphael Griffiths (formerly of Muvhango), and rappers Gigi Lamayne and Reason, all soaking up the vibes.

Johnnie Walker AfroExchange wasn’t just an event – it was a cultural explosion.

