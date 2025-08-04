ANC has not suffered enough

Shwa is convinced that ANC leaders live in a planet of their own.

For an organisation that plummeted to 40% of national electoral support, you would think they’ve learnt a thing or two.

But no, they continue to move in the opposite direction which the majority of this country’s population is moving to.

Shwa was dumbfounded hearing the head of the ANC, McBuffalo Cupcake, reducing the legitimate cries of poor people to some “xenophobia” elements.

According to this chap, who is yet to answer about his Phala Phala shenanigans, South Africans must keep quiet about millions of illegal immigrants roaming around our country because they came here “in search for hope”.

What hope is he talking about when South Africans themselves are hopeless because of ANC’s mismanagement of the country that has fueled poverty.

Ramaphosa said all this to please his friend in the so-called Liberations Summit hosted by ANC last weekend, which among other was attended by the junta himself Crocodile Mnangagwa whose Zimbabwean countrymen make up majority of the immigrants in SA.

With those aloof and foolish remarks by Ramaphosa, Shwa will not be surprised if the ANC drops further down to 20% in the local government elections next year. Sies!

