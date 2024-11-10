Hot Mgosi

And the maskandi uncle does his bit too 

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 02: Gatsheni at the 30th annual South African Music Awards (SAMA) at Gallagher Convention Centre on November 02, 2024 in Midrand, South Africa. The awards celebrate and honour exceptional and outstanding artists in different genres of music. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

I’m sure there’s silence in the maskandi space, especially in KZN because of what Gatsheni did at the Samas.  

Now Mthandeni and Khuzani know their place, because Gatsheni proved to be their uncle indeed.  

Shwa screamed her lungs out when the man scooped award after award at the Samas.  

These awards aren’t that trashy song of the year title that they get from Ukhozi FM. Even the blue nation was not going to save Khuzani this time around.  

Mthandeni got something because he keeps featuring talented girls like Lwah Ndlunkulu and Mawhoo, otherwise their time of receiving awards that they don’t deserve is over! Shine on Gatsheni! 

