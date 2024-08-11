Shwashwi: And trust Mzansi pipo to see the funny side 

And trust Mzansi pipo to see the funny side

Now there’s a Mboro Challenge doing the rounds on X. Ofentse Mwase, a film director, went to the trouble of finding two brand-spanking new pangas in order to stake his claim.

You can tell the clip is by someone who appreciates the power of simple, clean visuals and timed dialogue.

“Hey, babes before you go to sleep, please wash the dishes for me,” said the woman to Mwase, who’s known as @Unclescrooch on the social media platform. He then answers that he was tired, he’s going to sleep and will do them later.

She goes gung-ho on him wielding the pangas in each hand, threatening him: “Don’t you dare!”

The challenge has been such a source of great cheer on Black Twitter.

Oscar-winning stuff that shows that we have no limits as a people and have become so desensitised to violence.

Shwa wonders what prize awaits the winner of the challenge, a selfie in heaven, perhaps?

