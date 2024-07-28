Anele to the rescue as Maps\u2019 hunger pangs grew louder\u00a0 Last week Shwa honoured a last-minute invite from Disney+ to Acid Food & Wine Bar in Parktown North, Jozi, which hosted an unforgettable evening at an exclusive media launch inspired by FX\u2019s \u201cThe Bear\u201d.\u00a0 If you do not know \u201cThe Bear\u201d then you should watch it yourself to understand how the series relates to chefs and food.\u00a0\u00a0 Shwa wouldn\u2019t want to spoil it for you.\u00a0\u00a0 Anele Mdoda The FX\u2019s \u201cThe Bear\u201d Joburg Experience featured award-winning, Michelin-Star trained chef Greg Czarnecki, as well as members of the media and celebrities who were immersed in the captivating world of the critically acclaimed series, now streaming on Disney+.\u00a0 At first Shwa thought it was going to be a quick dinner given that the venue was tiny and could take only a certain amount of people.\u00a0\u00a0 Boy, did we wait for the food even Anele Mdoda had to go into the chef\u2019s kitchen to help out.\u00a0\u00a0 I guess this is how we got insights on what it takes to open and run a restaurant.\u00a0 Shwa spotted Zweli Mbhele, who seemed a bit fidgety from the long wait for food and Maps Maponyane was just ready to leave at any time but I guess he decided not to be rude.\u00a0 Visit SW\u00a0YouTube\u00a0Channel for our video content