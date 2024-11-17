Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Any leaks fixed yet, Masandawana? 

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 13: Romain Folz, head coach of AmaZulu FC celebrates the third goal during the DStv Premiership match between AmaZulu FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 13, 2023 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Shwa has, like many football lovers, been wondering what Mamelodi Sundowns saw in Romain Folz, aka Fohloza to appoint him to their technical staff.  

Shwa would swear there was some plumbing job to do at Chloorkop when she first saw a picture of the Eminem lookalike at Chloorkop, where the Sundowns are situated.  

But now Shwa is wondering no more as the true nature of the fella’s duties came to light last weekend when Downs played Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout. He was caught on camera interpreting for Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa, a native of Brazil, where they speak Portuguese. Ribeiro needed his multi-language skills as a man of the match doing post-match interviews.  

