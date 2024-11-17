Shwashwi: Any leaks fixed yet, Masandawana? 

Any leaks fixed yet, Masandawana?

Shwa has, like many football lovers, been wondering what Mamelodi Sundowns saw in Romain Folz, aka Fohloza to appoint him to their technical staff.

Shwa would swear there was some plumbing job to do at Chloorkop when she first saw a picture of the Eminem lookalike at Chloorkop, where the Sundowns are situated.

But now Shwa is wondering no more as the true nature of the fella’s duties came to light last weekend when Downs played Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout. He was caught on camera interpreting for Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa, a native of Brazil, where they speak Portuguese. Ribeiro needed his multi-language skills as a man of the match doing post-match interviews.

