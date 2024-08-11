Are we having bouts of delusion of grandeur, Mbaks?\u00a0 In a press conference that will undoubtedly be taught in future political science courses, Fikile Mbalula, the master of simple arithmetic and complex political definitions, has enlightened journalists on the nuances of coalition governments.\u00a0\u00a0 \u201cA grand coalition is the coming together of one or two political parties to form government,\u201d he declared with the confidence of a first grader explaining that 2+2 equals 4. \u201cBut that is not what has happened here,\u201d he said, pointing to a bewildering scenario where more than one party has indeed formed a government.\u00a0\u00a0 \u201cWhat is that in political definition of models of government? Is that not a multiparty government of national unity?\u201d he asked rhetorically, adding so much drama that one could almost hear the collective brain cells of the journalists struggling to keep up.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content