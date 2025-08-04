Baa baa black sheep, have you any shame?

It is often said that poverty births criminals, but Chrissiesmeer, Mpumalanga, birthed gluttons with haikhona appetite. Shwa is gobsmacked! Fourteen sheep? Not one, not two, not even six but fourteen.

These suspects clearly skipped the “thou shalt not steal” sermon and went straight for the livestock buffet. And please don’t say “hunger made me do it”— not when Johana 14 (cabbage stew deluxe) is still R20 at the kasi corner.

According to police, the suspects cut through a farm fence and dragged the poor woolly victims 25km to Warbutorn. That’s not hunger. That’s logistics.

As the late Mzansi philosopher ProKid once said, “I got two stomachs, so I’m twice as hungry.” This thief? Fourteen times as greedy.

