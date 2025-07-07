Back to the apartheid future, Mr Minister?

Shwa had to pinch herself several times just to make sure she had not fallen asleep and had a nightmare when she heard the voice on the radio of what sounded like an apartheid-era cabinet minister, a heavy Afrikaans accent, et al, not the Cape Flats variety.

It was the minister of correctional services Dr Pieter Groenewald giving Shwa flashbacks of an evil era. It didn’t help that the poor ol’ chap was gaaning aan about bringing a relic of apartheid back, corporal punishment, to help reduce the prison population. Ag nee man, you can’t teach old dogs new tricks.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content