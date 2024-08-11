Bad girls know who to cry to with a broken heart\u00a0 I guess there is something about being hurt by men that will make one focus on their spirituality because why are Natasha and Zizo Beda so focused on God? I know this because Shwa saw Zizo and Natasha at the Activate SA concert by American pastors Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband Toure.\u00a0\u00a0 Perhaps we will find healing and comfort in the Lord and the funny thing is that when we find someone else, we neglect the Lord again.\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0