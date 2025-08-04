Bantu knots belong to all who embrace it

Yoh, Simphiwe Dana has entered the group chat and this time, it’s not for a jazz performance. Sis is out here claiming intellectual property rights on African hairstyles, as if bantu knots and cornrows were invented in her dressing room last week.

According to Dana, certain styles are hers like, she brought them to life and the likes of Nomzamo Mbatha should not dare ask their hairstylists to try them.

The way she’s going on, you’d swear even Cleopatra got her braids done at Simphiwe’s house back in 40 BC.

Mzansi is confused, amused, and mildly concerned.

Look, we love Simphiwe the poetic queen and vocal powerhouse. But sis, Africa and it’s culture, including hairstyles, belong to all who embrace it. Haibo.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content