In what episode of The Real Housewives of Durban were Big Zulu, Khuzani, Tira and Dumi Mkokstad playing soccer? And what were they doing? Maybe an episode of diski divas? Tsakane Stadium was brought to a standstill because Dumi felt team Gqom that was captained by Tira cheated to get to the final with team Hip-Hop, captained by Big Zulu. I mean, what's new? Khuzani was busy with his fanakalo, explaining what he thought happened while Tira screamed, for God knows what! So much drama for a coffee mug trophy? Shwa couldn't even finish watching the game because of the catfight and back and forth between four old men.  Don't get me started with maskandi artists fighting in the tunnel. My goodness, what a mess! I doubt the late AKA and Riky Rick felt honoured in that chaos. To think those men are fathers and some are husbands, Moi was embarrassed on behalf of the wives!   Stick to making music, gents because the pitch ain't for you.