Bello and the endless queue of belles

This dude named Baltasar Ebang Engonga who is also known as Bello, the director of Equatorial Guinea’s tax administration, has had his way with hundreds of women in that country.

Some women are wives of politicians while he also rolled in the hay with the sister of the Equatorial Guinea president. Eintlik this guy’s libido is hectic, and methinks he uses something more potent than mpesu.

He recorded 400 sex tapes where he is seen doing dilo tse snaaks with a number of women. Sies man, how do you sleep with people’s wives and girlfriends without using protection. What a messed up person! I now just feel for his wife who now has to find out like the rest of us.

