Billiat living the life back in Zim

Former Sandawana and Amakhosi star player Khama Billiat is really rolling in Zim dollars since he crossed the Limpopo and skedaddled back to his native Zimbabwe where he is playing for Scottland FC.

The veteran Billiat, whose crooked knees look like they have been around since the Matebele Wars, is getting all the endorsements and marketing gigs for body care products, DStv Zim, Sun Soya Cooking Oil. No wonder he’s cooking with gas on the field, scoring goals like it’s going out of fashion.

