Blom must not focus on the beautiful bloms of Asia

Another ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder workhorse Njabulo Blom is making the news for other things, but not football. After an unsuccessful loan spell at Naturena, the Sowetan took a long trek to join the Vietnamese league.

The lanky fellow went gallivanting and sightseeing before the season even started. Blom is now South East Asia club Thep Xanh Nam Dinh FC and we hope that he will focus at the job at hand, not the temptations of Asia.

