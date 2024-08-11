Blow the whistle on this lot\u00a0 Match officials in the PSL never cease to amaze. Just when you think they will get better going into a new season, they instead seem determined to get worse than Westgate!\u00a0\u00a0 The officiating of Abongile Tom in the MTN8 match between Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United was just questionable from all angles.\u00a0\u00a0 What makes it even worse is the fact that the whistlemen had just returned from a pre-season workshop, and this was the first game of the season.\u00a0\u00a0 Now, can you just imagine what will happen by the time it ends? Shwa suggests that these palookas restart their pre-season workshop and get their act together, pronto!\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0\u00a0