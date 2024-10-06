Hot Mgosi

Shwashwi: Blowing the whitsle on tenders 

By Sunday World
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 24: Fikile Mbalula, ANC secretary general at the African National Congress (ANC) Election Manifesto Launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The manifesto launch provided a platform for the ANC to outline its plans for the 2024 national and provincial polls. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

If Shwa were to ask the public who they trust more, football referees or politicians, the result would be clearer than a red card for a two-footed tackle.  

It’s only Shivambu, Fikile Mbalula and Gayton McKenzie who have no clue. And that is why Fifa’s golden rule of keeping politicians out of matters football holds more merit than a VAR review on a dubious offside call. – 

Sorry, dear leaders. It’s time to take a chill pill. No need to get all starry-eyed; there won’t be a VAR tender for you to swoop in on any time soon. 

