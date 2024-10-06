Shwashwi: Blowing the whitsle on tenders 

Blowing the whitsle on tenders

If Shwa were to ask the public who they trust more, football referees or politicians, the result would be clearer than a red card for a two-footed tackle.

It’s only Shivambu, Fikile Mbalula and Gayton McKenzie who have no clue. And that is why Fifa’s golden rule of keeping politicians out of matters football holds more merit than a VAR review on a dubious offside call. –

Sorry, dear leaders. It’s time to take a chill pill. No need to get all starry-eyed; there won’t be a VAR tender for you to swoop in on any time soon.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content