Bo-vader use Sun City drinking hole to the max\u00a0 As minister Pieter Groenewald and the commissioner of correctional services Makgothi Thobakgale know how to raid prisons at night searching mapantiti for contraband, Shwa wants them to do the same with their prison wardens based at \u201cSun City\u201d.\u00a0 Moi has seen bo vader invading the neighbouring Tinties drinking hole like maphele in their brown uniform buying booze and chilling under the thatched roof gulping Pharaoh\u2019s Waters like there is no tomorrow.\u00a0\u00a0 If those prisoners knew that their guards were coming in the compound after blessing their lips with fire waters, they might get ideas Shwa is too scared to even imagine.\u00a0\u00a0 Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content\u00a0