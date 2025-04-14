Bobsteak ever the noisy and nosy neighbour

Kaizer Chiefs football mana-ger Bobby “Bobsteak” Motaung is such a vibe when the “waters of life” are flowing like the Nile River and when he is relaxed with his buddies.

Motaung was trending this past week after the news that rivals Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is leaving at the end of the season. Visibly happy at the news and with the hootch having invaded his system, Bobsteak was seen telling his chommies now that Riveiro was going, the Buccaneers will have to sit down next season. “Stuart Baxter did that too, this thing needs balls,” he said with a wide, half-seas-over grin.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content