Bolt trips should make us feel safe and not end in the tragic death of passengers

Should Shwa trust Bolt rides following what happened to a 21-year-old woman in Mahikeng this week? Shwa was shocked to find that the young lady had died as a result of gunshot wounds.

According to police and witnesses, the victim was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds near Sars offices in Mmabatho this week. According to preliminary findings, the woman took a Bolt trip from a driver in a Chevrolet Spark.

The ride was booked around 5:46pm, according to the police information. The driver, whose identity has not been made public, is believed to be the last person seen with the victim before the shooting.

Shwa urges the cops to leave no stone unturned, as they often say, to bring justice to the family of this young woman. Bolt trips should be the next safest means of transportation after taxis and buses.

Shwa cannot imagine what is going through the thoughts of Maftonians who rely on such rides to get them to their destinations. Shwa believes that we should not blame the game but rather the player, if the player had anything to do with this brutal murder.

