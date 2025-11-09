Brown’s creative juices on overflow

While you and Shwa were worrying about the price of bread, Brown Mogotsi was staging his own one-man, open-air theatre of the absurd in Vosloorus. A high-speed chase\u2026 against himself? A man, a red car and a gun, locked in a deadly quarrel. It\u2019s not a criminal act, it\u2019s a metaphor. We\u2019re told genius is often misunderstood. Perhaps Mogotsi isn\u2019t a menace, but a misunderstood auteur. He saw a flaw in his own vehicular performance \u2013 a scratch, a rattling hubcap, and an unacceptable lapse in aesthetic perfection \u2013 and took corrective action with the finality of a true artist. He wasn\u2019t shooting at a car; he was executing a flawed idea. This is the untold story of our national psyche. We\u2019re no longer just violent; we\u2019ve graduated to performative, self-directed violence. Then don\u2019t open a police case. This wasn\u2019t an attempted murder; it was a preview. And frankly, it\u2019s more compelling than most of what\u2019s on television. Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content