Buccaneers’ ‘Master Chef’ serves the right stuff

Staying with the Buccaneers, new signing Sipho “Master Chef” Mbule has endeared himself to the hard-to-please Pirates die-hards just after one game.

Mbule, who was about to be discarded into the dustbin teeming with SA football’s wayward stars after his battle with the bottle, was given a lifeline by the Buccaneers in one of the slickest moves the club has ever pulled.

In his debut against Polokwane City, Mbule sprayed the pitch with beautiful passes, and he was seen later chanting with the fans and taking selfies after the game. A stroke of genius by the Bucs bosses!

