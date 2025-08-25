Cabinet must be thirst inducing

Hot Mgosi

By Sunday World
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 08: Paul Mashatile (DeputyPresident) arrives during a dialogue between Government and the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (NHTKL) at Tshwane House on August 08, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The dialogue aims to strengthen collaboration between Government and traditional leaders in addressing rural challenges and agree on a clear path that empowers the institution to fulfil its mandate. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Shwa wishes she was a Cabinet minister, tjo! Blame it on that formidable regi-ster where parliamentarians declare what they got when they went on meet and greet festivals!

John Steenhuisen is basically running a liquor warehouse, Lamola’s sipping the world one bottle at a time, and Mashatile is swirling whisky like it’s a side hustle. Even the “dry” ones live it up at the Durban July and DSTV Delicious while Shwa is here with a retail special and pap at the neighbourhood braai.

Hai, politics looks like the real after party. If this is public service, then Shwa wants a portfolio too, preferably Minister of Mojitos.

