Cabinet must be thirst inducing

Shwa wishes she was a Cabinet minister, tjo! Blame it on that formidable regi-ster where parliamentarians declare what they got when they went on meet and greet festivals!

John Steenhuisen is basically running a liquor warehouse, Lamola’s sipping the world one bottle at a time, and Mashatile is swirling whisky like it’s a side hustle. Even the “dry” ones live it up at the Durban July and DSTV Delicious while Shwa is here with a retail special and pap at the neighbourhood braai.

Hai, politics looks like the real after party. If this is public service, then Shwa wants a portfolio too, preferably Minister of Mojitos.

