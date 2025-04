Can’t wait to see whether Khanyi is cast a mlungu

Shwa’s got some exciting news this week when it was revealed that controversial actress and social butterfly, Khanyi Mbau, is going to be gracing our silver screens in a new Netflix flick called Meet the Khumalos.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether Mbau is going to be black or white. The actress, famous for the love of a good life and bling, has been bleaching her skin for years.

