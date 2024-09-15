Shwashwi: Cape of storms and courtroom bombshells 

Cape of storms and courtroom bombshells

Shwa loves drama and shock tactics, and advocate Dali Mpofu came to the party in the Cape Town High Court full of stern faces and serious minds.

Mpofu was the legal gladiator for the MK Party and defending former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe. Mpofu dropped an unexpected bombshell, proclaiming, “The rule of law, my foot!”

Cue the collective gasp and wide-eyed stares, as if everyone had just seen a ghost. Ladies and gents, that’s the legal high-wire act known as shock tactics. Some say they’re a courtroom equivalent of a mic drop – attention-grabbing and unforgettable.

Others argue they’re more like slipping on a legal banana peel – potentially disastrous. But shock tactics are the courtroom’s answer to a fireworks display. Bursting with unexpected colour and flair, they snap everyone’s attention faster than you can say “objection”!

Yet, a surprising statement or action can simplify complex issues, making them as clear as a sunny day. Think of it as the legal world’s equivalent of a punchline – memorable, impactful, and a tad unexpected.

