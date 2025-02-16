Shwashwi: Champ turning into a punch-drunk chump 

Champ turning into a punch-drunk chump

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis may be rolling in the cash with his three consecutive wins in the hexagon cage but he seems to be getting punch drunk with every victory. His support for the lunatic US President Donald Trump has enraged many SA sports followers to the point of wanting to throw up when they see the cage fighter.

Du Plessis, who won the hearts of many South Africans when he made history last year, is now getting the thumbs down because of his attitude and always

taking a dump on the South African government.

We are praying that one day he will be able to see the real world through those blue-eyes and bruises.

