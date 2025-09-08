Hot Mgosi

Coach Kgoloko dares death again 

By Sunday World
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 12: Kgoloko Thobejane coach of Baroka FC during the DStv Premiership match between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Shwa almost fell off her camp, …ehm, office chair when she was hit on the face with the news that former Baroka FC mentor Kgoloko Thobejane is back after he joined new Limpopo club Gosebo United in the third tier of SA diski.  

The dinosaur coach coined the phrase “football will kill you real death” when he was still manning the touchline in the PSL for Bakgaga many moons ago. The ou toppie is now looking like he is 90 years old and we don’t want him risking his health because he is the one who knows and schooled us about the potential dangers of football. 

