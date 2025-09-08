Coach Kgoloko dares death again

Shwa almost fell off her camp, …ehm, office chair when she was hit on the face with the news that former Baroka FC mentor Kgoloko Thobejane is back after he joined new Limpopo club Gosebo United in the third tier of SA diski.

The dinosaur coach coined the phrase “football will kill you real death” when he was still manning the touchline in the PSL for Bakgaga many moons ago. The ou toppie is now looking like he is 90 years old and we don’t want him risking his health because he is the one who knows and schooled us about the potential dangers of football.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content