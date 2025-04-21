Coach plays war games as the going gets tough

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is acting tough and is now speaking like an American elite force soldier.

When asked whether losing to Kaizer Chiefs piled more pressure on him, he responded: “Pressure on me, with all due respect, was when the bombs were falling 500m from my house when I was in Donetsk (Ukraine) in 2014. That was pressure,” he said. Well, our friend Rambo here seems to be big on talking and less on delivering.

He may have survived the bombings but here in the PSL, you will be embarrassed and hoodwinked by the tiniest of players if you don’t catch things pretty fast.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content