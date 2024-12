Cobrizi lives on after The River dried up

Still on matters television, congratulations to Tsotsi star Presley Chweneyagae for bagging a new spin-off show named after his The River character, Cobra aka Thuso Mokoena.

I guess when you are a man in the industry you can get away with certain things, because why is Terry Pheto not getting anything when they are both tsotsis?

