Come clean, Kenny Kunene, and stop taking us for fools  

It’s really mind boggling that the former lepantiti turned politician Kenny Kunene could claim that he went to the house of the now arrested Katiso “KT” Molefe to introduce his so-called young investigative journalist to get an exclusive interview.

What a pack of nonsense Kenny is talking about, vele? Moi suspects that he was found blinking by the cops there because he knew that some of his shady business might be exposed and he wanted to go straight to his buddy to tell him not to dare say anything that will blow the top. It doesn’t make sense why Kenny would run to the house of Katiso and claim he was escorting his journalist.

Ubani le ntatheli yakhe? Let him show us this so important journalist that is chauffeured around by him. Hopefully, he didn’t use blue light to do this…Jeeer.

