Comrades have no shame anymore

Amaqabane kaTambo have reached the newest level of shamelessness, especially in a province where ANC needs support now more than ever.

Shwa was baffled by revelations of brazen corruption in the KZN school nutrition programme tenders. It has emerged that the two wives of ANC KZN task team member Thanduxolo Sabelo scored themselves nice tenders in the programme meant for children from poor households.

This is beyond embarrassing, but it is what it is and there’s nothing we can do. It’s their turn to eat. Amahloni kimi!

